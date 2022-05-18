Gauhati HC Asks Tinsukia DC To "Justify Coal Mining In Tikak Colliery"

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday asked the deputy commissioner (DC) of the Tinsukia district in Assam to justify the coal mining activities undertaken in the Tikak Colliery region.

The HC was hearing three separate public interest litigations (PIL) against the mining activities taking place in the Tikak Extension OCP near Margherita in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

According to the petitions, mining activities taking place in the region are contrary to the directions of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of environment.

The order read, “State authorities, that is, the deputy commissioner of Tinsukia is allowing mining of coal in Tikak Extension OCP as mentioned in his affidavit filed on 18.04.2022.”

The counsel for the petitioners stated in the court that the mining was “absolutely unauthorized”.

However, P.N. Goswami, learned additional advocate general for Assam argued that the “aforesaid coal mining is beyond the scope of this PIL and there is no restriction in undertaking the mining activities.”

However, the bench hearing the matter, comprising of acting chief justice N. Kotiswar Singh and justice Soumitra Saikia noted that “the court would like to examine the issue”.

The HC ordered the Tinsukia DC, IAS Narsing Pawar to submit an affidavit justifying the authority under which the mining is taking place.