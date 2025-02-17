Gauhati HC Denies Bail to Sumi, Bishal, Tarkik in Online Trading Scam

The Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail applications of Sumi Borah, Bishal Phukan, and Tarkik Borah in connection with a case registered at Barbarooah police station in Dibrugarh. The hearing, held on Monday, saw the prosecution, represented by Public Prosecutor Makhan Phukan, successfully argue for continued custody of the accused.

Bishal Phukan, a resident of Dibrugarh, was arrested following investigations into an alleged online trading scam. Authorities believe that Sumi Borah played a pivotal role in the fraudulent operation, leveraging her connections in the Assamese film industry to attract high-profile investors, including doctors, actors, and politicians. Reports suggest that Phukan referred to Borah as his sister and had even financed her lavish wedding in Udaipur last year.

Phukan allegedly organized extravagant parties in Guwahati, offering expensive gifts to lure investors, while Borah reportedly used her influence to encourage substantial financial contributions. Authorities have revealed that several doctors from Dibrugarh district were persuaded by actress Sumi Borah to invest in Phukan's firm under the promise of lucrative returns.

Apart from the Barbarooah case, the trio also faces charges in a separate case at Duliajan police station. Notably, they had previously secured bail in a different case registered at Dibrugarh police station. However, their latest bail plea was denied by the High Court, reinforcing the legal scrutiny surrounding the scam.