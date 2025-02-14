Gauhati HC Holds Crucial Hearing on Illegal Coal Mining in Assam

The Gauhati High Court held an important hearing on the issue of illegal coal mining in Assam on Friday. As per sources, the state government, following the court's order, managed to submit an affidavit regarding the issue within just a week.

The affidavit details the measures taken by the state government against illegal coal mining.

The court consolidated 14 cases related to rat-hole mining for the joint hearing. Additionally, the suo motu case registered by the court concerning the Umrangso coal mine tragedy has also been merged with these cases.

On the other hand, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan had recently filed a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue. The court has decided to include his plea in the consolidated hearing as well.