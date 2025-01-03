Sumi-Tarkik-Bishal Transferred From Guwahati To Dibrugarh

Three accused in the Assam stock market investment scam, Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were transferred from Guwahati Central Jail and taken to Dibrugarh on Friday.

The trio, in connection with cases filed at Barbaruah and Duliajan police stations in Dibrugarh, was produced before a court there today. Thereafter, they were taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail where they will be lodged.

In November last year, the CBI special court denied bail to Sumi Borah, the Assamese actress-influencer accused of investment fraud. Sumi and her husband Tarkik Borah were arrested earlier for their involvement in the Rs 2,200 crore scam masterminded by 22-year-old Bishal Phukan.

Meanwhile, Bishal Phukan, who had three cases registered against him, was granted bail in the 352/24 case lodged at Dibrugarh Police Station. However, even with this relief, Phukan could not walk free remaining in custody due to the other two pending cases: the 198/24 case filed by Duliajan police station and the 85/24 case from Barbaruah Police Station.

Phukan, along with Tarkik Borah, who is also facing charges in the same cases, was previously ordered to stay in Guwahati Central Jail. Phukan and Borah received bail in the 352/24 case, but their petitions for bail in the other cases were rejected.

