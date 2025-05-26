Assam Police Seize 23 Quintals of Banned 'Thai Magur' in Jagiroad

Jagiroad Police seized nearly 23 quintals of banned Thailand Magur (catfish) from an unregistered vehicle late at night in the Buraburi area. The vehicle, en route to Dimapur, was intercepted following a tip-off, exposing a thriving smuggling racket that continues to threaten Assam’s biodiversity and public health.

Advertisment

The Thailand Magur, a non-native and highly invasive species, has been outlawed under the Assam Fish Seed Act, 2005 due to its damaging impact on aquatic ecosystems. Known for its aggressive behaviour, the species endangers native fish populations, disrupts ecological balance, and poses serious health risks to consumers.

Sources reveal that the consignment was allegedly linked to Zakir Hussain of Moirabari, who is believed to be a key player in the illicit network. This operation, according to police, is part of a larger smuggling chain that transports the banned fish from regions like Jagiroad and Jhargaon to Nagaland, Manipur, and Dimapur—often using National Highway 27 under the cover of darkness to evade detection.

Speaking to the media, a fisheries department official confirmed, “According to our Assam Fish Seed Act, 2005, the Thailand Magur is banned. Today, Jagiroad Police seized a vehicle carrying around 23 quintals of this prohibited fish. After being alerted by the Officer-in-Charge, our team arrived, identified the species, and destroyed the stock following legal and biosecurity protocols.”

The confiscated fish were buried on-site to prevent any further risk to the ecosystem.