Gauhati HC Grants Interim Bail to AIUDF MLA Accused of Kidnapping

Gauhati High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Ashraful Hussain.

Hussain, an MLA from Chenga in Barpeta district, was alleged to be involved in a case of kidnapping and rape case of a girl at his government quarter.

Notably a complaint was lodged at Dispur Police Station where it was alleged that the accused, identified as Ritul Hussain, abducted the complainant’s daughter on July 19, 2022 and took her to MLA Hussain’s government quarter at Assam Secretariat in Guwahati on July 25 where they had allegedly spent the night.

The complainant claimed that MLA Hussain was the mastermind the kidnapping and further paid the accused through online transaction.

It was further alleged that Hussain arranged for their departure to Nagaland where the victim was harassed mentally and physically.

The victim reunited with her family after 45 days.