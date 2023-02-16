Tripura Elections 2023: Sporadic Violence Reported

With voting underway in Tripura for the assembly seats from 7 am on Thursday, sporadic incidents of violence have been reported across the state.

As per initial reports, a party worker of CPI(M) was beaten outside Kalacherra polling booth in Shantirbaazar constituency in the South Tripura district.

A source was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "The victim was rushed to hospital by our officials though he was not able to tell the names of attackers. Officer in-charge of the local police station has gone out for search based on photographs available. Suo Motu FIR has been lodged in Shantirbaazar PS. We will arrest the culprits soon."

This comes amid heavy deployment of security forces in Tripura with violence expected for a hotly contested state. With that in mind, ahead of the polls, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had been imposed in Tripura by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from 10 pm on February 13 to 6 am on February 17.