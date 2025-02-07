Gauhati High Court Admits Plea on Illegal Mining, Directs Govt to Submit Detailed Response

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has raised grave concerns regarding the ongoing illegal sand mining in the Dikhow River in Sivasagar and rat hole mining in the Ledo-Margherita region.

In a letter to the Gauhati High Court, Saikia, along with Senior Congress Leaders including MP Pradyut Bordoloi, called on the Government of Assam to address the issues raised in their letters, urging for an impartial investigation and swift implementation of various High Court, Supreme Court, and NGT orders, which the Assam Government has repeatedly violated.

Following today's hearing, the Court admitted the letters from the Congress leaders and impleaded local Dimasa activists in the ongoing Suo Moto Rat Hole Mining case.

The Congress Party has strongly demanded an inquiry into the matter and stressed the urgent need to enforce the court orders, especially in the wake of recent tragedies involving the deaths of labourers, which have deeply affected the people of Assam.

The Congress Party has vowed to aggressively pursue the issue in the upcoming Budget Sessions of both the Assam Legislative Assembly and the National Parliament to ensure the protection of the people and environment in Assam.

