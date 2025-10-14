Gauhati University PGSU 2025-26 Results: ABVP and AASU Share Key Posts

Gauhati University recently concluded elections for its Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU), and the results have been announced. The newly elected office-bearers include members from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), and the Assam Students’ Union, reflecting a split mandate between the two major student organizations. Several independent and undergraduate representatives have also secured key positions, underscoring a diverse outcome in this year’s PGSU elections.
The newly elected members of PGSU 2025-26 are as follows:
President: Gunjan Deka (ABVP)
General Secretary: Prabal Jyoti Sarma (ABVP)
Vice President: Siddharth Shankar Hazarika (AASU)
Assistant General Secretary: Barbi Gogoi (AASU)
Literary Secretary: Jonak Phukan (AASU)
Assistant General Secretary (Undergraduate): Yadrishi Sharma (AASU)
Student Representative (Male): Udayan Nath (AASU)
Student Representative (Female): Gargi Pal (AASU)
Cultural Secretary: Pankaj Medhi (AASU)
Minor Games Secretary: Sudip Das (AASU)
Debate and Discussion Secretary: Siddharth Shankar Duwara (Assam Students’ Union)
Social Service Secretary: Chintu Thapa (Assam Students’ Union)
Music Secretary: Pritimallika Khanikar (ABVP)
Physical Fitness Secretary: Purba Borgohain (ABVP)
Fine Arts Secretary (Undergraduate): Tinkumoni Kaushik
Major Games Secretary: Kankeshwar Boro
Sports Secretary (Postgraduate): Ayush Gautam
Sports Secretary (Undergraduate): Bhuyashi Baruah
The election results underline a strong contest between ABVP and AASU-backed candidates, with both student bodies securing significant positions in this year’s PGSU.
