Gauhati University PGSU 2025-26 Results: ABVP and AASU Share Key Posts

Gauhati University recently concluded elections for its Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU), and the results have been announced. The newly elected office-bearers include members from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), and the Assam Students’ Union, reflecting a split mandate between the two major student organizations. Several independent and undergraduate representatives have also secured key positions, underscoring a diverse outcome in this year’s PGSU elections.

The newly elected members of PGSU 2025-26 are as follows:

President: Gunjan Deka (ABVP)

General Secretary: Prabal Jyoti Sarma (ABVP)

Vice President: Siddharth Shankar Hazarika (AASU)

Assistant General Secretary: Barbi Gogoi (AASU)

Literary Secretary: Jonak Phukan (AASU)

Assistant General Secretary (Undergraduate): Yadrishi Sharma (AASU)

Student Representative (Male): Udayan Nath (AASU)

Student Representative (Female): Gargi Pal (AASU)

Cultural Secretary: Pankaj Medhi (AASU)

Minor Games Secretary: Sudip Das (AASU)

Debate and Discussion Secretary: Siddharth Shankar Duwara (Assam Students’ Union)

Social Service Secretary: Chintu Thapa (Assam Students’ Union)

Music Secretary: Pritimallika Khanikar (ABVP)

Physical Fitness Secretary: Purba Borgohain (ABVP)

Fine Arts Secretary (Undergraduate): Tinkumoni Kaushik

Major Games Secretary: Kankeshwar Boro

Sports Secretary (Postgraduate): Ayush Gautam

Sports Secretary (Undergraduate): Bhuyashi Baruah

The election results underline a strong contest between ABVP and AASU-backed candidates, with both student bodies securing significant positions in this year’s PGSU.

ALSO READ: Outsiders on GU Campus! How Clash Erupted Moments After PGSU Results?