How GU Campus Turned A Boiling Pot On the Day Of PGSU Result Declaration?

Gauhati University (GU) witnessed heightened tension today as counting for the Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) elections concluded. Polling was held across the campus yesterday, with results announced today. Violent clashes broke out between supporters of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), leading to scuffles and unrest on campus.

One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Pratidin Time that the situation escalated when some Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters, reportedly not students of the university, entered the campus during the counting process. “Their unfamiliarity with the campus and the way they interacted with current students immediately created tension,” the student said. Following this, verbal altercations broke out between these outsiders, AASU members, and university hostel students present at the scene, which eventually triggered the clash.

Another source, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that after the election results, members of RCC 6 Girls’ Hostel at Gauhati University were celebrating on campus. The students were dancing in a circle, holding the AASU flag, rejoicing as their hostel representative had won a seat in the PGSU elections.

The celebrations reportedly took a tense turn when a group of girls and boys supporting the ABVP Party, who were not Gauhati University students, attempted to break into the circle. This led to a confrontation between the RCC 6 Girls hostel residents and the outsiders, resulting in clashes. The situation was soon brought under control as fellow university students intervened, preventing the incident from escalating further.

Gauhati University student, Javed Akhtar, confirmed the account, stating that the clash occurred between the girls of RCC 6 Hostel, who were holding the AASU flag, and outsider ABVP supporters when the latter tried to break into the hostel’s dancing circle. According to him, this was the actual reason for the confrontation between AASU and ABVP supporters.

University authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace and prevent further escalation, while security personnel remain deployed across the campus.

