Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh Arrested Over Social Media Post

APCC spokesperson Reetam Singh has been arrested by the police following his remarks on Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka on social media.

According to sources, a team from Lakhimpur police arrived at Reetam Singh’s residence in Guwahati on Saturday and took him into custody. Earlier today, Singh took to platform X, alleging that Assam police personnel were “threatening force and entry” despite his repeated requests to see the notice or search warrant under BNS.

Reports indicate that Singh has been transferred to Lakhimpur, where a case has been registered against him. The complaint was filed by Manab Deka’s wife, who also alleged that Singh is a habitual offender. She cited his previous arrests in Panbazar Police Station Case No. 93/2024 under Sections 505(1)(b), 171G, and 153(A) of the IPC, read with Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000, as well as Dispur Police Station Case No. 1091/2024 under similar charges.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Assam police for displaying brutality on a person following a post on social media. "Himanta, Pijush, and Manab Deka are not Gods that the police will act on whatever they instruct,” argued Gogoi.

On the other hand, Reetam Singh’s father said that the police had come to arrest his son without issuing any prior notice. He said, “Our advocate has not been informed about anything by the police. Do 20-25 police personnel come like this without serving a notice?”