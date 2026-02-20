Gaurav Gogoi Backs Grand Alliance, Calls Seat Sharing Key for Assam

Will opposition unity take shape in poll-bound Assam? The question is now being widely discussed in political meetings, and statements signal both urgency and tension among anti-BJP forces in the state.

Advertisment

The debate gathered pace after a meeting of several opposition parties, excluding the Indian National Congress, was held on Friday in Guwahati. The meeting has sparked fresh speculation about possible alliances and seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the upcoming elections.

However, the developments have not gone down well with the Raijor Dal. Party chief Akhil Gogoi had earlier given the Congress a two-day deadline to clarify its stand on seat-sharing. On Friday, Raijor Dal held a core committee meeting and decided to send a final letter to the Congress detailing the seats it is seeking.

Akhil Gogoi has indicated that if there is no positive response, the party may reconsider its alliance plans. The message is clear: time is running out for a united front.

Meanwhile, the Asom Gana Parishad is also holding internal discussions regarding seat adjustments with the Congress. Political circles believe these meetings could be crucial in deciding whether a broader opposition alliance materialises.

Amid the growing buzz, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi today posted on social media saying that he is making every possible effort to bring major opposition parties together.

“Many are asking why Congress is giving up so many seats,” Gogoi wrote. “My answer is simple, alliance is necessary at this moment. In the current situation, Assam needs unity.”

He appealed to all parties to come forward with a positive mindset and complete the seat-sharing process through discussion and compromise.

On Sunday, the Congress will hold an important meeting of its election committee in Delhi in the presence of central leaders. Gaurav Gogoi, along with senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain and Ripun Bora, is expected to attend.

Also Read: Congress ‘People’s Chargesheet’ Against Assam Govt Has Zero Value, Says BJP