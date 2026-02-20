Congress ‘People’s Chargesheet’ Against Assam Govt Has Zero Value, Says BJP

BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia on Friday rejected the Congress party’s recently released “People’s Chargesheet” against the BJP government, calling it baseless and politically motivated.

Advertisment

Reacting to the chargesheet released during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Assam yesterday, Saikia said the allegations levelled by Congress were an attempt to shift blame.

“The chargesheet has zero value. The sins committed during Congress rule are now being pushed onto the BJP. It is nothing but political propaganda,” he said.

Saikia also brought out allegations of “Pakistan links” involving Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that the matter is not a personal or political issue but one that concerns national security. He alleged that certain associations and engagements linked to Gogoi raise serious questions that require clear public clarification.

He further said that neither Congress MP Rahul Gandhi nor party president Mallikarjun Kharge has offered a clear response on the matter, and alleged that Gogoi himself has not directly addressed the accusations.

“Gaurav Gogoi himself has not clarified anything and is hiding facts. The Congress leadership is unable to respond because our allegations stand strong,” he claimed.

On speculation surrounding senior Congress leader Bhaskar Baruah potentially joining the BJP, Saikia said, “If he wishes to join the BJP or is in contact with our leaders, it will certainly be a positive development,”, adding that indigenous people cannot thrive politically under the present Congress leadership.

Taking a swipe at the Congress’ internal functioning, Saikia claimed that senior leaders were seen waiting for long hours at the party office for ticket discussions.

“We saw senior leaders waiting at the Congress office. Leaders like former minister Bhumi Dhar Barman had to wait. This shows they have no planning. Compare that with our organisational discipline,” he said.

Saikia also confirmed that the BJP would contest all three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam. He said the party’s election committee would soon meet to finalise the candidate panel, which will then be sent to the national leadership for approval.