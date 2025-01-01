Gaurav Gogoi Raises Concern on Assam’s Declining Forest Cover

On the eve of the new year, Jorhat MP and deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Mr. Gaurav Gogoi raised concerns about declining forest cover in Assam and other environmental issues. In a letter addressed to Bhupender Yadav, union minister of environment, forest and climate change, Gogoi said that it’s a grave concern for the people of Assam to see the significant forest cover decline of Assam.

Citing the report of ISFR (Indian State of Forest Report), Gogoi said that Assam has witnessed decline of around 79 sq. km of forest in just three years, between 2021 and 2023.

“The decline is deeply concerning, especially considering Assam’s unique geographical and ecological significance”—Gogoi wrote in his letter.

MP Gogoi has highlighted the ISFR report to bring the matter to notice of the Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

1. Forest Cover Decline: Assam's forests play a vital role in carbon sequestration, storing an estimated 271.37 million tonnes of carbon. The continued loss of forest cover diminishes this carbon sink, exacerbating climate change impacts.

2. Invasive Species Threat: The spread of invasive species like Chromolaena odorata and Mikania micrantha threatens native flora and fauna, further destabilizing the ecosystem.

3. Livelihoods at Risk: Many local communities depend on forest resources for livelihoods, including timber extraction and non-timber forest products. The decline in forest cover jeopardizes these resources, leading to potential poverty and social unrest.

4. Human-Elephant Conflict: As forests shrink, elephants increasingly encroach on human settlements in search of food, leading to escalating conflicts and casualties.

5. Illegal Activities: The decline in forest cover has been linked to rising illegal logging, mining, and encroachment, with the state's forests facing constant threats from such activities.

Beside these, Gaurav Gogoi has also highlighted several other pressing concerns that include Unapproved Land Diversions, Unsustainable Development Plans, Illegal Construction in Forest Areas.

Citing examples, Gogoi wrote —“The recent case of the illegal diversion of Geleky forest land for infrastructure purposes, including the construction of a commando camp, is deeply troubling. The Ministry of Environment has issued a notice to the concerned authorities, but the issue remains unresolved, undermining forest conservation efforts.”

“The construction of the Bokakhat dumping site near protected forest areas, without proper relocation plans, also presents significant environmental risks. Activists have called for immediate action to comply with Supreme Court rulings to protect sensitive ecosystems.”

“The construction of a commando camp in the Geleky forest area without proper approvals from the Forest Ministry is another example of unchecked development. This disregard for environmental regulations further threatens Assam's already vulnerable forests.”

As recommendations, Gaurav Gogoi pointed out certain issues to be prioritized and take actions that include strengthening Forest Protection, community-Based Forest Management, re-evaluation of Plantation Programs, stronger Enforcement against Illegal activities, scientifically-guided afforestation and Restoration, and Sustainable Land Use and Development.