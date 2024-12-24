Gaurav Gogoi Targets RSS, Hindu Mahasabha in 'Ambedkar Samman Yatra'

Gaurav Gogoi, a prominent Congress leader and Member of Parliament, spearheaded a powerful protest against the BJP and its attempts to alter the Indian Constitution during a public meeting at the Manabendra Sarma Complex.

Alongside Gogoi, other Congress leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, Pranati Phukan, Ripun Bora, and Mira Borthakur, also took part in the 'Ambedkar Samman Yatra', vehemently defending the Constitution and condemning the BJP's actions.

However, it was Gogoi who emerged as the focal point of the event, delivering a fiery speech that captured the attention of the crowd.

Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha, accusing them of never respecting the Constitution and questioning their sudden reverence for it. He pointed out that these groups had historically shown no respect for Indian culture, social justice, or equality.

Gogoi raised the question of why they are now threatening to change the Constitution if they truly respect it. He also took aim at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of obstructing Congress' efforts just to please Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gogoi emphasized that without the Constitution, leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sarma would not have been able to hold office.

He credited Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for raising awareness and reaffirmed that Congress' protests would continue until Amit Shah resigns.

Gogoi also criticized Sarma’s statements that political parties cannot protest, pointing out the hypocrisy as his own party engages in protests.

He stressed that Congress has grown stronger, with both women and youth actively participating in their fight for justice and equality.

Debabrata Saikia joined in the condemnation, accusing the BJP of disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy and attempting to undermine democracy and freedom. Saikia highlighted the BJP's bias, allowing other parties to protest while denying Congress the same right. He called for a stronger resistance against these actions.

Mira Borthakur praised Ambedkar for providing the country with a sacred Constitution and condemned Amit Shah for insulting it, citing his lack of understanding. Borthakur warned that if the people of Assam do not stand up for the Constitution, they may face violence like that inflicted on Muridul Islam by police under Sarma’s leadership.

Despite police restrictions preventing the group from submitting a memorandum to the district commissioner's office, the protestors pledged to continue their resistance.

A five-member delegation, including Debabrata Saikia, was en route to the District Commissioner's office to present the memorandum.