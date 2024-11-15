Gaurav Gogoi Slams Seaplane Push as 'Waste of Public Funds'

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly criticized the proposal by Assam and Meghalaya to introduce seaplanes as a means to boost regional connectivity, terming it an "unnecessary and misguided" initiative.

Speaking on November 15, Gogoi questioned the rationale behind prioritizing seaplane operations when critical air and rail connectivity issues in towns like Jorhat and Tezpur remain unresolved.

Gogoi emphasized the pressing need to improve infrastructure in these towns, where air and rail networks are underdeveloped, causing significant travel challenges for the public. He referred to the proposed seaplane service as an "egregious waste of public funds," suggesting that resources would be better allocated to enhancing existing transportation systems.

The MP also pointed to the failed seaplane initiative in Gujarat, which saw Rs 13 crores spent in 2020 on a project that was abandoned before launch. Gogoi urged the government to learn from such failures, stating that the region should focus on building reliable transport infrastructure that offers long-term benefits to the people.

"Before jumping to fancy solutions like seaplanes, it’s imperative that we address the basic transportation infrastructure that is still lacking in many parts of Assam," Gogoi said.

Assam and Meghalaya considering seaplanes to boost connectivity is putting the cart before the horse. This is an egregious waste of public funds, specially when the region is already plagued with air and rail connectivity issues in Jorhat and Tezpur. No lessons seem to be learnt… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) November 15, 2024

The seaplane demonstration in Assam, which took place on November 15, saw a seaplane successfully land at Pandu Port in Guwahati after taking off from Borjhar. The event was attended by Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Mayor Mrigen Sarania, who experienced the flight firsthand. Minister Baruah expressed optimism that the seaplane operations would boost connectivity across the state, with hopes for full-scale operations within six months to a year.

Meanwhile, a seaplane also landed at Umiam Lake in Meghalaya on November 14, where a demonstration was held to assess the feasibility of seaplane travel in the state's challenging terrain. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma emphasized that seaplane operations in the state would require suitable water bodies for takeoff and landing, and noted that the infrastructure costs for such projects would be affordable for the landlocked state.