Assam Minister Slams Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi for Alleged Code of Conduct Violation

A political storm has erupted in Behali as Assam minister Pijush Hazarika accused Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, of violating the Model Code of Conduct. The allegations stem from reports that Gogoi and other Congress leaders remained in Behali, continuing their campaign activities during the silent period leading up to the election.

Hazarika emphasized that all ministers and MLAs from the ruling party had adhered to the regulations by leaving the constituency on time. He stated, “Our ministers, including leaders like Sushanta Borgohain and Diganta Kalita, have complied with the election rules. However, leaders from the Congress party, including Gaurav Gogoi, stayed in the booths even after the campaign period had ended.”

The minister expressed his frustration, noting that while he, as a ‘small leader,’ followed the rules, prominent figures like Gogoi appeared to have acted with impunity. “If I had done the same, there would have been consequences. Why hasn’t the media questioned Gaurav Gogoi’s actions? If I were present at the booths during this time, I would have been arrested,” Hazarika said.

Hazarika further criticized the silence of the media, pointing out that this is the first time such an incident has occurred in Assam. “Why didn’t the media write about this? How can election policy rules be ignored?” he asked.

Highlighting the adherence of his party members to the electoral rules, Hazarika condemned what he saw as a double standard, questioning why Gogoi was permitted to continue his presence in Behali while others complied. “Is it because Gaurav Gogoi is the son of a former chief minister?” Hazarika challenged, adding that ordinary leaders like himself and others did not violate the rules.

The minister concluded by stating confidence in their electoral victory despite the incident, asserting, “We will win by a huge margin. Our commitment to the rules and integrity speaks for itself.”