Assam: Seaplane Makes Historic Landing at Brahmaputra

In a historic moment for Assam’s aviation and tourism sectors, a seaplane made its maiden landing on the Brahmaputra River at Pandu Port on Friday.

The landmark demonstration flight, conducted by M/s de Havilland Canada in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, showcased the immense potential of maritime aircraft operations in the state.

The seaplane, which had completed a successful demonstration flight in Shillong the previous day, landed at Umiam Lake, another prime location under consideration for water-based aviation operations.

Following this, it flew to Guwahati, where it touched down for the first time on the Brahmaputra, opening up new possibilities for water-based transportation in Assam.

Assam’s Tourism Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, who was onboard for the flight, expressed his excitement over the groundbreaking development.

“Today marks a historic moment for Assam,” he said. “We have made history in India with the successful seaplane landing on the Brahmaputra. This is a significant achievement for the tourism and transport sectors, and I extend my congratulations to everyone involved, especially the teams from the Transport and Tourism Departments.”

The demonstration aimed to showcase the viability of seaplane operations and highlight the state's abundant water bodies, which could serve as critical links for transportation. Minister Baruah emphasized that the introduction of seaplane services could revolutionize Assam’s tourism industry, connecting major tourist hotspots such as Kaziranga, Majuli, and Umrangsu.

“Assam is blessed with numerous lakes and rivers, and seaplane connectivity can enhance access to our state’s most iconic destinations,” he said. “We are hopeful that within a year, the seaplane project will be fully operational.”

The successful landing at Pandu Port also drew a large crowd, with families and tourists gathering at the nearby Pandu Ghat to witness the historic event. Minister Baruah described his brief but unforgettable flight over the Brahmaputra, noting how it provided a unique, bird’s-eye view of Assam’s stunning landscapes. “The experience was truly special, and I believe that seaplane services will offer a scenic and efficient mode of transport for tourists,” he added.

The arrival of seaplane services is expected to significantly boost Assam’s economy by attracting more tourists and improving connectivity to remote areas. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to highlight the significance of the event, calling it a “new chapter of connectivity” for the riverine state. “Earlier today, a seaplane successfully landed at Pandu Ghat, marking the first river landing in Eastern India. This will open new possibilities for connectivity in Assam,” he posted.

Minister Baruah also expressed optimism about the future of seaplane operations in Assam, noting that the successful demonstration is only the beginning. “I am hopeful that future collaborations will create unique experiences for tourists and further strengthen Assam’s tourism sector,” he said.

With nearly all of Assam’s major tourist sites situated near water bodies, the introduction of seaplane services promises to improve access to these destinations, offering both residents and visitors a fast, scenic, and efficient mode of transport.

The state government expects to make seaplane services operational within the next six to 12 months, with full-scale operations anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.

The first-ever seaplane landing on the Brahmaputra is expected to have a far-reaching impact, not only enhancing tourism but also elevating Assam as a prime destination for water-based aviation in India.