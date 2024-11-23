Gaurav Gogoi Takes Responsibility for Congress Defeat in Behali

Following Congress's defeat in the Behali constituency, Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed his accountability for the party's performance, acknowledging the challenges faced in the high-stakes bypoll. On X (formerly Twitter), Gogoi stated, "I take full responsibility for the defeat of the Congress party in Behali."

Despite the loss, Gogoi highlighted the positives, emphasizing that Congress had managed to significantly increase its vote share in a traditionally BJP-dominated seat. “Despite having no MLAs or ground support in the region, we have reduced the difference between BJP and Congress by more than half,” he said. Gogoi pointed to the overwhelming presence of the BJP's leadership—entire cabinet members, MLAs, and heads of Autonomous Councils—all camping in the constituency for three weeks leading up to the elections. Despite these efforts, Congress was able to make notable progress.

Gogoi continued, “There is momentum for the party to grow further in North Assam, and that will continue to be my focus." He expressed gratitude to Congress workers and supporters for their efforts in a difficult contest, adding, “I am grateful to the people of Behali for their love and support.”

In the final tally, the BJP retained the Behali seat with Diganta Ghatowal securing 50,947 votes, while Congress’ Jayanta Bora garnered 41,896 votes.

However, Congress faced a broader defeat in the Assam bypolls, losing in all five constituencies. Despite the setbacks, Gogoi's statement signals that Congress is committed to rebuilding and strengthening its foothold in North Assam, focusing on long-term growth rather than short-term results.