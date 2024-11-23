Election Results LIVE: BJP, Allies Clean Sweep Assam Bypolls

It is judgement day in Assam of by-polls in five assembly constituencies—Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri and Sidli—pitting the Congress and BJP. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin from 8 am on Saturday, November 23.
Results of assembly general elections for 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand will also be declared. In addition to that, by-elections were also held in 43 assembly constituencies across 13 other states and two parliamentary constituencies—Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra—with results to be declared on November 23.
Key Battlegrounds
Assam
While assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand hold importance, it will be interesting to see the results in Assam where the Congress is going head-to-head with the BJP. By-polls for five Assam assembly constituencies—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—were conducted recently after the seats fell vacant following the Lok Sabha general elections.
Polling was held across 1,078 centers with over nine lakh registered voters and 34 candidates, with many first-timers. Security measures included 15 companies of CAPF and Assam Police, while 592 polling stations were webcasted. There were 11 model stations, and 14 run entirely by women staff.
Key contests included Congress’ Tanzil Hussain up against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma in Samaguri, and former BJP leader Jayanta Borah (now with Congress) facing BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal in Behali. Bongaigaon featured AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury against Congress’ Brajenjit Singha, while Dholai saw BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das facing Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. In Sidli, Congress entered after two decades, with Sanjib Warie contesting against UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma and BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary.
Previously, four of these seats were BJP-led alliance strongholds, with only Samaguri held by Congress. The BJP currently holds 61 seats in Assam’s 126-member assembly, with allies AGP and UPPL at eight and six, respectively. Congress has 26 seats, AIUDF 15, BPF three, and CPI(M) part of a broader left coalition.
Maharashtra
Maharashtra held state assembly elections on November 20 across all 288 constituencies in a single phase. The Election Commission will begin vote counting on November 23 at 8 am.
The BJP-led Mahayuti (NDA), comprising Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA bloc), consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction are in the fray. Both alliances campaigned intensively to secure a majority.
Exit polls showed mixed predictions, with six favoring Mahayuti, three giving an edge to the INDIA bloc, and one predicting a close contest. Voter turnout hit 66 per cent, the highest in 30 years, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, attributed to the intense competition between alliances.
Observers are closely monitoring key constituencies with high-stakes battles, as results will significantly shape Maharashtra's political future. The state holds crucial importance in Indian politics as the second-largest in Lok Sabha representation and third-largest in Vidhan Sabha strength.
Jharkhand
Jharkhand's assembly elections, held in two phases on November 13 and 20, covered 81 constituencies—43 in the first phase and 38 in the second. Vote counting is scheduled 8 am on November 23.
The contest pits Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc against the BJP-led NDA, which includes AJSU and JD(U). Exit polls predict a tight race, with some favoring the NDA's return to power and others projecting the INDIA bloc's hold.
Key candidates include Hemant Soren (JMM) from Barhait, Babulal Marandi (BJP) from Dhanwar, and Rabindra Nath Mahato (JMM) from Nala. Other notable contestants include Bebi Devi (Dumri), Hafizul Ansari (Madhupur), and Deepika Pandey Singh (Mahagama). Congress’ Dr Irfan Ansari faces JMM’s Sita Soren in Jamtara, while Kalpana Soren (JMM) competes in Gande.
The 81 seats include 44 for general reservations, 28 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC). The results are expected to shape Jharkhand’s political landscape.
For election results live on counting day, follow Pratidin Time.
Nov 23, 2024 22:35 IST'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain' Becomes Nation's 'Maha-Mantra' : PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp criticism of Congress, reaffirming his slogan "Ek hain toh safe hain" (United, we are safe) as the nation’s new ‘maha-mantra’ following the BJP’s sweeping victory in Maharashtra’s Assembly elections.
Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi emphasized the message of unity, stating, "After Haryana, the biggest takeaway from the Maharashtra elections is the message of unity. 'Ek hain toh safe hain' has become the ‘maha-mantra’ of the nation."
Nov 23, 2024 21:59 ISTGaurav Gogoi Takes Responsibility for Congress Defeat in Behali
Following Congress's defeat in the Behali constituency, Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed his accountability for the party's performance, acknowledging the challenges faced in the high-stakes bypoll. On X (formerly Twitter), Gogoi stated, "I take full responsibility for the defeat of the Congress party in Behali."
Gogoi continued, “There is momentum for the party to grow further in North Assam, and that will continue to be my focus." He expressed gratitude to Congress workers and supporters for their efforts in a difficult contest, adding, “I am grateful to the people of Behali for their love and support.”
In the final tally, the BJP retained the Behali seat with Diganta Ghatowal securing 50,947 votes, while Congress’ Jayanta Bora garnered 41,896 votes.
Nov 23, 2024 21:09 ISTAkhil Gogoi Slams Himanta, Congress Over Jharkhand Loss and Alliance Failures
In a fiery social media post, Akhil Gogoi, MLA and leader of the Raijor Dal, took a sharp dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the BJP's defeat in Jharkhand and criticized the Congress for its perceived "big brother" attitude.
Gogoi framed these electoral developments as a lesson for Assam's political landscape.
Gogoi dismissed the narrative of Sarma being "unstoppable" or a "symbol of inevitable victory," highlighting the Jharkhand results as proof. He accused Sarma of squandering Assam's public funds on elections outside the state, claiming these resources could have been used for Assam’s development.
Nov 23, 2024 17:23 ISTBy-Poll Results: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Witness Reversal in Voting Patterns
The table below reflects the current trend of the by-polls held across 14 states, showing changes in the election outcomes in only two states: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
*Note: In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party secured 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP won 33 seats. In Gujarat, BJP candidate Thakor Swarupji Sardarji triumphed with a margin of 2,442 votes against Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput for the Vav legislative assembly seat under the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. It is noteworthy that the Indian National Congress had previously won the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections, and the Vav seat was also won by the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections.
The results indicate that Uttar Pradesh has reversed the trend seen in the Lok Sabha elections. A similar shift was observed in the Gujarat by-poll for the Vav assembly constituency.
States
Total Seats Contested
NDA+
I.N.D.I. Allaince
Assam 5 5 0 Bihar 4 4 0 Chhattisgarh 1 1 0 Gujarat 1 1 0 Karnataka 3 0 3 Kerela 2 0 2 Madhya Pradesh 2 1 1 Meghalaya 1 1 0 Punjab 4 0 4 Rajasthan 7 5 2 Sikkim 2 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 9 7 2 Uttrakhand 1 1 0 West Bengal 6 0 6 Total 48 28 20 With the trend of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Against the trend of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Assam Uttar Pradesh Bihar Gujarat Chhattisgarh Karnataka Kerela Madhya Pradesh Meghalaya Punjab Rajasthan Sikkim Uttrakhand West Bengal
Nov 23, 2024 16:35 ISTAssam Bypolls: Rakibul Hussain concedes defeat in Samaguri
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri conceded defeat in Samaguri before the official announcement. His son Tanzil Hussain was up against BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah.
Rakibul Hussain said, “Tanzil Hussain has lost and it is a victory for Himanta Biswa Sarma,” while congratulating winning candidate Diplu Ranjan. He also thanked the people of Samaguri on the occasion.
Nov 23, 2024 16:25 ISTAssam Bypolls: BJP, allies clean sweep all 5 seats
Having already clinched Behali, BJP and its allies are heading for a clean sweep in all five assembly seats of Assam. In Sidli, NDA ally UPPL's candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma won by a margin of over 37,000 votes. He secured 95,243 votes, defeating nearest rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary of BPF.
In Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury won 74,734 votes to win against Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha. BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah won against Congress candidate and Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil Hussain, after falling behind initially. Sarmah ended up winning by over 22,000 vote.
BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das won the Dholai constituency by a margin of over 9,000 votes against Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. The win is yet to be made official on Election Commission website.
Nov 23, 2024 15:25 ISTYogi Adityanath Hails BJP-led Mahayuti's Historic Victory in Maharashtra
Nov 23, 2024 15:21 ISTMaharashtra stands with PM Modi," stated Devendra Fadnavis after resounding victory in state
The overwhelming win secured by the people of Maharashtra reaffirms their support for PM Modi. The unity shown by the people, embracing the PM's slogan 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain,' has been the key to our success. "I extend my gratitude to our Ladli sisters, Ladle brothers, Ladle farmers, and everyone who contributed. Additionally, the false narrative spread during the Lok Sabha elections, along with the forces promoting it, has been defeated by national powers," Fadnavis added
Nov 23, 2024 14:38 ISTCongress consolidates position in South
Congress candidates won all three assembly seats in Karnataka where by-polls were held. The party also won one of the two seats in Kerala, while INDIA ally Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading in the other seat.
In Karnataka, former CM Basavraj Bommai's son Bharath Bommai suffered a big defeat against Congress candidate Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan who won the Shiggaon seat securing a total of 1,00,756 votes. Congress' E Annapoorna won the Sandur seat defeating BJP's Bangara Hanumantha by over 9,000 votes. Karnataka's Channapatna seat also saw a Congress win with C P Yogeeshwara defeating Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
Kerala's Palakkad was won by Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil defeating BJP's C Krishnakumar by a huge margin of over 18,000 votes. INDIA ally CMI(M) candidate U R Pradeep won the Chelakkara by over 12,000 votes.
Nov 23, 2024 14:25 ISTBihar Bypolls: NDA sweeps all 4 seats
The BJP and its allies swept all four seats where by-polls were held in Bihar. BJP candidate Vishal Prashant won Tarari by a margin of 10,612, and Ashok Kumar Singh won Ramgarh by a slender margin of 1,362 votes.
NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Janata Dal (United) won the Imamganj and Belaganj seats seats.
Nov 23, 2024 14:06 ISTTMC Set for Clean Sweep in West Bengal Bypolls
Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is poised to claim victory in all six assembly constituencies where bypolls were held in West Bengal.
Trinamool candidates have already secured wins in Sitai, Madarihat, and Naihati. In Sitai, Sangita Roy delivered a decisive victory with a massive margin of 1.3 lakh votes. Roy secured over 1.6 lakh votes, leaving BJP’s Dipak Kumar Ray far behind with just 35,000 votes.
With the remaining results leaning heavily in favor of the Trinamool Congress, the party continues to consolidate its dominance in the state.
Nov 23, 2024 13:27 ISTMaharashtra: Who will be the next Chief Minister? Eknath Shinde says...
All three parties will come together and discuss on who will be the next Chief Minister. This was the response of Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde when courted by reporters.
#WATCH | Thane | Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde says, "Let the final results come in...Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM)."
Nov 23, 2024 13:23 ISTJharkhand Assembly Elections: INDIA bloc leading in 51 seats, NDA behind
The INDIA bloc consisting of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML)(L) are leading in 51 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand. On the other hand, the NDA alliance comprised of the BJP, AJSU Party, and Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) hold leads in 28, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission.
Nov 23, 2024 13:07 ISTAssam Bypolls: Diganta Ghatowal wins Behali
BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal picked up a huge win in Assam's Behali. Ghatowal secured 50,947 votes, winning by a margin of 9,051 votes over the nearest rival Congress candidate Jayanta Borah. It was a disappointing outing for AAP with its candidate Ananta Gogoi securing only 1,217.
Nov 23, 2024 12:58 ISTWest Bengal Bypolls: TMC flexes grip with 3 wins, leads in remaining seats
The All India Trinamool Congress flexed its grip in West Bengal where by-polls were held for six assembly constituencies. TMC has already secured wins in three while holding massive leads in the remaining three seats.
TMC candidate Sangita Roy won the Sitai constituency by a margin of 1,30,636. Jayprakash Toppo won from Madarihat, while Naihati was won by Sanat Dey. TMC candidates also hold huge leads in Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra.
Nov 23, 2024 12:47 ISTSikkim Bypolls: BJP ally Sikkim Krantikari Morcha picks up uncontested wins
Two assembly seats in Sikkim were won by NDA ally Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, uncontested. Aditya Golay (Tamang) clinched the Soreng-Chakung seat, while Satish Chandra Rai won the Namchi-Singhithang seat.
Nov 23, 2024 12:38 ISTMeghalaya Bypolls: NPP wins Gambegre
National People's Party (NPP) candidate Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma has won from the Gambegre assembly seat in Meghalaya. She secured 12,678 votes. Trinamool Congress candidate Sadhirani M Sangma finished a distant second.
Nov 23, 2024 12:19 ISTMaharashtra Election Results LIVE: "Seats were Stolen" Sanjay Raut Cries Foul Play as Yuti Dominates Polls
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut expressed concerns over the emerging trends in Maharashtra's assembly elections, claiming that the results indicate possible manipulation and that the ruling parties have “stolen” seats from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
Raut accused political rivals of “doing gadbad” (mischief) to unfairly influence the outcome, asserting that the results cannot reflect the true will of the people of Maharashtra. He further questioned the number of seats being claimed by the NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, stating that the public did not agree with these results.
"They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats. This cannot be the public's decision. Even the public does not agree with these results," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.
Nov 23, 2024 12:11 ISTElection Results LIVE: Will Devendra Fadnavis Reclaim the CM Post in Maharashtra?
The Mahayuti coalition is taking a strong lead in Maharashtra, with projections indicating a significant rise in the BJP's seat count from 105 in 2019 to 125. BJP spokesperson Pravin Darekar expressed confidence that Devendra Fadnavis could reclaim the Chief Minister's position, calling the results "overwhelming."
However, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatare suggested that Eknath Shinde should continue as CM. BJP leader Keshav Upadhaye attributed the vote to a preference for development and voiced support for Fadnavis, in line with the sentiments of party workers.
Nov 23, 2024 11:41 ISTAssam Bypolls: Congress' Tanzil Hussain takes huge lead in 4th round
Congress's Samaguri candidate Tanzil Hussain, son of Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, has opened up a huge lead over BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah. Tanzil has 21971 votes in the fourth round of counting, while Diplu has 18270 votes. AAP candidate Nurul Ain Chowdhury has 337 votes.
Nov 23, 2024 11:27 ISTAssam Bypolls: AGP ahead in Bongaigaon, BJP in Behali
AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is ahead in Bongaigaon by a margin of 8967 votes. She has secured 24916 votes so far in the sixth round of counting. Trailing in second place is Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha with 15949 votes. Independent candidates have taken up a significant number of votes.
Elsewhere in Behali, BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal is leading with 28450 votes against Congress candidate Jayanta Borah. AAP, who fielded a candidate in Ananta Gogoi, has fared poorly with just 700 votes in the seventh round of counting.
Nov 23, 2024 11:27 ISTJharkhand Election Results LIVE: JMM and BJP Swaying Back and Forth n the Race
According to the Election Commission of India, a neck-and-neck battle is being witnessed in Jharkhand as JMM is leading the race on 29 seats, while the BJP is just behind at 27 seats.
Nov 23, 2024 11:14 ISTElection Results LIVE: BJP Dominates Maharashtra with 85% Success Rate
According to the latest trends, the BJP is performing exceptionally well with an 85% success rate, as 125 out of its 148 candidates are leading. The Shiv Sena (UBT) follows closely with a solid 73% strike rate, with 58 of its 80 candidates on track to win. Meanwhile, the NCP is holding strong with an 80% success rate, as 42 of its 53 candidates are leading.
Nov 23, 2024 11:12 ISTAssam Bypolls: BJP's Nihar Ranjan leads in Dholai, UPPL ahead in Sidli
BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das is leading in Dholai by 4081 votes over nearest rival Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of Congress. Das has secured 10876 votes so far, against Purkayastha's 6795 votes.
In Sidli, UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by a margin of 11214 votes with the closest rival BPF candidate Suddho Kumar Basumatarym trailing. Congress candidate Sanjib Warie is third with just 1399 votes.
Nov 23, 2024 10:36 ISTAssam Bypolls: BJP Maintains Lead, Tanzil Trailing By 3,289 Votes as First Round of Counting in Samaguri Ends
In the first round of vote counting for the Samaguri by-election, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma has taken the lead with 4,327 votes. Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain trails behind with 3,279 votes.
Other candidates have received significantly fewer votes:
- AAP candidate Nurul Amin Choudhury: 46 votes
- Independent candidate Mussabir Ali Ahmed: 41 votes
- Independent candidate Shastri Tanti: 23 votes
- Independent candidate Abdul Majid: 18 votes
- Independent candidates Zahirul Islam and Fatema Khatun: 11 votes each
- SUCI candidate Abduz Sabur Mia: 8 votes
- Rashtriya Ulama Council candidate Rabul Haque: 6 votes
- Bharatiya Gana Parishad candidate Biren Basak: 4 votes
Additionally, 33 votes have been marked as NOTA (None of the Above).
Nov 23, 2024 10:32 ISTGame Changer in Jharkhand: JMM Surges Ahead With 39 Seats, BJP Trailing With 28 Seats
In a dramatic shift, the JMM has overtaken the BJP in Jharkhand. Early trends now show the JMM leading in 39 seats, while the BJP trails with 28 seats, reversing the initial momentum.
Nov 23, 2024 10:21 ISTAssembly Election Results LIVE: JMM-Led INDIA Alliance Gains Ground in Jharkhand; Mahayuti Crosses 200-Mark In Maha
The JMM-led INDIA alliance is making gains in Jharkhand as early trends show the BJP-led NDA leading with 43 seats, while the JMM-led bloc is ahead in 35 constituencies. The majority mark in Jharkhand is 41 seats, and the race is closely contested.
In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is in a commanding position with over 211 seats in the 288-member assembly, while the MVA coalition trails with leads in 66 constituencies according to early vote counts.
Nov 23, 2024 10:02 ISTMaharashtra Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads in 105 Constituencies, Poised for Majority
The BJP is making a strong showing in early leads, currently leading in 105 constituencies across Maharashtra. Key candidates such as Mangal Prabhat Lodha are ahead by 3,013 votes in Malabar Hill, while Rahul Narvekar holds a lead of 4,515 votes in Colaba.
Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Varun Sardesai is proving to be a tough competitor in Bandra East, leading NCP's Zeeshan Siddique. In Belapur, BJP’s Manda Mhatre leads by 2,800 votes after five rounds of counting.
With the Mahayuti alliance securing 158 seats and MVA trailing with 121, the BJP is on track to secure a clear majority, positioning itself to form the next government independently.
Nov 23, 2024 09:48 ISTAssam Bypolls LIVE: AGP's Diptimayi Chowdhury Leads in Bongaigaon
The first round of vote counting for the by-election in Assam’s Bongaigaon has concluded, with AGP candidate Diptimayi Chowdhury emerging in the lead.
- Diptimayi Chowdhury has secured 4,685 votes.
- Congress candidate Brajenjit Sinha has received 4,011 votes.
- Independent candidate Gautam Roy has gained 355 votes.
- Independent candidate Shailendra Sarkar has garnered 278 votes.
- Independent candidate Deepak Das has received 150 votes.
- Independent candidate Mrityunjay Rabha has secured only 88 votes.
- Independent candidate Buddheshwar Barman has earned 72 votes.
- Independent candidate Anup Kumar Karmakar has gained 62 votes.
Nov 23, 2024 09:41 ISTJharkhand Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads in Early Trends with 29 Seats, JMM Follows with 19
Early trends indicated that the BJP is leading in 29 seats, while Hemant Soren's JMM is ahead in 19 seats in Jharkhand.
Nov 23, 2024 09:27 ISTMaharashtra Election Results LIVE: BJP-Led Mahayuti Surpasses 100 Seats in Early Trends, MVA Struggling To Catch Up
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken an early lead in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with initial trends showing the coalition surpassing the 100-seat mark. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is struggling to keep pace with the ruling alliance.
Nov 23, 2024 09:22 ISTAssam Bypolls Results LIVE: Tanzil Hussain Falls Behind in Samaguri as BJP Maintains Lead
As counting progresses, the BJP seems to have gotten an edge as early trends show a strong lead in Assam by elections.
In Samaguri, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma is ahead of Congress's Tanzil Hussain by 2,431 votes.
In Behali, BJP's Diganta Ghatowal is leading with a margin of 1,091 votes over his opponents.
In Dholai, BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das has taken the lead by 173 votes.
In Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is leading by 673 votes, while in Sidli, BPF candidate Shuddho Kumar Basumatary is leading by 104 votes.
Nov 23, 2024 09:13 ISTMaharashtra Election Results LIVE: Mahayuti Alliance Leads in 4 Seats as per ECI Early Trends
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported early trends showing that the Mahayuti alliance is ahead in four seats in the ongoing by-elections.
The lead is as follows: BJP holds one seat, Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in two seats, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is ahead in one seat.
Counting is still underway.
Nov 23, 2024 09:06 ISTPriyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads by 24,227 Votes In Crucial Wayand Bypolls
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading in the early trends of the Wayanad by-election, marking her electoral debut. After the first round of counting, Priyanka Gandhi holds a significant lead with a margin of 24,227 votes. The seat was previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, who later vacated it.
-
Nov 23, 2024 08:46 ISTAssam Bypolls Results LIVE: BJP Leads in Samaguri and Dholai In Early Trends
In the by-elections for five Assam assembly constituencies, the latest trends show the following:
- Samaguri: BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma is leading by 71 votes.
- Bongaigaon: AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is leading by 69 votes.
- Behali: Congress candidate Jayanta Borah is ahead by 25 votes.
- Dholai: BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das has a lead of 132 votes.
- Sidli: UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by 32 votes.
Nov 23, 2024 08:33 ISTJharkhand Elections Results LIVE: NDA Takes Lead in 16 Seats, INDIA Bloc Ahead in 6
The BJP-led NDA alliance is leading in 16 seats in Jharkhand, according to early counting trends. The opposition INDIA bloc, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM, is ahead in six seats.
Nov 23, 2024 08:27 ISTMaharashtra Assembly Elections LIVE: Mahayuti Leads in 30 Seats in Early Trends
Nov 23, 2024 08:20 ISTVote Counting Begins for Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls; and Bypolls in 15 States Including Assam
Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jharkhand Assembly polls, and bypolls in 15 states began at 8 AM today.
In Assam, five constituencies—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—are being contested.
Samaguri: Congress fielded Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma.
Behali: Congress’ Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member, is facing Diganta Ghatowal (BJP), Lakhikanta Kurmi (CPI[ML]), and Ananta Gogoi (AAP).
Bongaigaon: Diptimayee Choudhury (AGP) is in a direct contest with Congress’ Brajenjit Singha.
Dholai: BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is up against Congress nominee Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.
Sidli: Congress, after two decades, had fielded Sanjib Warie, competing against Nirmal Kumar Brahma (UPPL) and Suddho Kumar Basumatary (BPF).
Of these seats, only Samaguri was previously held by Congress, with the remaining four part of the BJP-led alliance’s tally. The BJP currently holds 61 seats in Assam’s 126-member assembly, while its allies AGP and UPPL hold eight and six seats, respectively.
Nov 23, 2024 00:30 ISTAssam Bypoll Results: Security beefed up ahead of counting day
Security has been beefed up in Assam in anticipation of by-poll results for Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli set to be released on Saturday, with counting starting at 8 am. The BJP-led NDA is contesting three seats, while allies AGP and UPPL are contesting one each. Congress, contesting independently after leaving the opposition alliance, fielded candidates in all five constituencies. The polls on November 13, with a 75.67 per cent turnout, were held after MLAs vacated seats for Lok Sabha wins.
Counting venues include Ramnagar for Dholai, Kajalgaon for Sidli, Bongaigaon College, and district offices for Behali and Samaguri. Samaguri saw clashes during campaigning, where Congress’ Tanzil Hussain faces BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma.
Nov 23, 2024 00:20 ISTJharkhand Assembly Polls: Ranchi DC reviews preparations for counting day
Ranchi deputy commissioner and district election officer Varun Ranjan reviewed the preparedness ahead of counting day. "All the officials were briefed regarding counting process and do's and don'ts...we have also explained them scenarios like if there is data miss match in EVMs, if data is not coming on EVMs, then what they have to do. They have also been told how to count postal ballots," he said.
#WATCH | One vote counting day preparations, Jharkhand: Varun Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Ranchi says, " All the officials were briefed regarding counting process and do's and don'ts...we have also explained them scenarios like if there is data miss match in EVMs, if data is not coming on EVMs, then what they have to do. They have also been told how to count postal ballots," he said.
Nov 23, 2024 00:16 ISTMaharashtra Assembly Elections: Union MoS Prataprao Jadhav confident of Mahayuti win
Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav expressed confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's win in Maharashtra. Speaking in Delhi ahead of counting, he said, "Mahayuti will form the government. We are going to win with a majority...The result that will be announced tomorrow will be in our favour...The name of the CM will be announced after the result... There is no competition in the alliance...We will get above 200 seats..."
Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav expressed confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's win in Maharashtra. Speaking in Delhi ahead of counting, he said, "Mahayuti will form the government. We are going to win with a majority...The result that will be announced tomorrow will be in our favour...The name of the CM will be announced after the result... There is no competition in the alliance...We will get above 200 seats..."