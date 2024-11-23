Election Results LIVE: BJP, Allies Clean Sweep Assam Bypolls

It is judgement day in Assam of by-polls in five assembly constituencies—Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri and Sidli—pitting the Congress and BJP. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin from 8 am on Saturday, November 23.

Results of assembly general elections for 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand will also be declared. In addition to that, by-elections were also held in 43 assembly constituencies across 13 other states and two parliamentary constituencies—Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra—with results to be declared on November 23.

Key Battlegrounds

Assam

While assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand hold importance, it will be interesting to see the results in Assam where the Congress is going head-to-head with the BJP. By-polls for five Assam assembly constituencies—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—were conducted recently after the seats fell vacant following the Lok Sabha general elections.

Polling was held across 1,078 centers with over nine lakh registered voters and 34 candidates, with many first-timers. Security measures included 15 companies of CAPF and Assam Police, while 592 polling stations were webcasted. There were 11 model stations, and 14 run entirely by women staff.

Key contests included Congress’ Tanzil Hussain up against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma in Samaguri, and former BJP leader Jayanta Borah (now with Congress) facing BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal in Behali. Bongaigaon featured AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury against Congress’ Brajenjit Singha, while Dholai saw BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das facing Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. In Sidli, Congress entered after two decades, with Sanjib Warie contesting against UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma and BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary.

Previously, four of these seats were BJP-led alliance strongholds, with only Samaguri held by Congress. The BJP currently holds 61 seats in Assam’s 126-member assembly, with allies AGP and UPPL at eight and six, respectively. Congress has 26 seats, AIUDF 15, BPF three, and CPI(M) part of a broader left coalition.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra held state assembly elections on November 20 across all 288 constituencies in a single phase. The Election Commission will begin vote counting on November 23 at 8 am.

The BJP-led Mahayuti (NDA), comprising Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA bloc), consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction are in the fray. Both alliances campaigned intensively to secure a majority.

Exit polls showed mixed predictions, with six favoring Mahayuti, three giving an edge to the INDIA bloc, and one predicting a close contest. Voter turnout hit 66 per cent, the highest in 30 years, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, attributed to the intense competition between alliances.

Observers are closely monitoring key constituencies with high-stakes battles, as results will significantly shape Maharashtra's political future. The state holds crucial importance in Indian politics as the second-largest in Lok Sabha representation and third-largest in Vidhan Sabha strength.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand's assembly elections, held in two phases on November 13 and 20, covered 81 constituencies—43 in the first phase and 38 in the second. Vote counting is scheduled 8 am on November 23.

The contest pits Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc against the BJP-led NDA, which includes AJSU and JD(U). Exit polls predict a tight race, with some favoring the NDA's return to power and others projecting the INDIA bloc's hold.

Key candidates include Hemant Soren (JMM) from Barhait, Babulal Marandi (BJP) from Dhanwar, and Rabindra Nath Mahato (JMM) from Nala. Other notable contestants include Bebi Devi (Dumri), Hafizul Ansari (Madhupur), and Deepika Pandey Singh (Mahagama). Congress’ Dr Irfan Ansari faces JMM’s Sita Soren in Jamtara, while Kalpana Soren (JMM) competes in Gande.

The 81 seats include 44 for general reservations, 28 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC). The results are expected to shape Jharkhand’s political landscape.

For election results live on counting day, follow Pratidin Time.