Akhil Gogoi Slams Himanta, Congress Over Jharkhand Loss and Alliance Failures

In a fiery social media post, Akhil Gogoi, MLA and leader of the Raijor Dal, took a sharp dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the BJP's defeat in Jharkhand and criticized the Congress for its perceived "big brother" attitude.

Gogoi framed these electoral developments as a lesson for Assam's political landscape.

Gogoi dismissed the narrative of Sarma being "unstoppable" or a "symbol of inevitable victory," highlighting the Jharkhand results as proof. He accused Sarma of squandering Assam's public funds on elections outside the state, claiming these resources could have been used for Assam’s development.

Gogoi’s sharpest criticism targeted the Congress. He lauded Jharkhand's opposition model, where regional forces led the alliance and Congress played a supportive role, as a template Assam should adopt. He contrasted this with the Assam bypoll results, where the BJP won all five seats, benefiting from the lack of a cohesive opposition alliance. Gogoi accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of undermining opposition unity by denying seats to allies, particularly in Behali, where the CPI(ML) was sidelined.

Drawing comparisons to Maharashtra, Gogoi said Congress’s dominance there led to the defeat of progressive forces and a victory for "fascist" powers. He stressed that unity among opposition parties is essential and criticized Congress’s alleged arrogance in insisting on leading alliances, which he said often helps the BJP.

Gogoi called for Assam's regional parties to begin preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, advocating for a united front under regional leadership to counter the BJP's financial and organizational power. He also urged Congress and its intellectual supporters to learn from the bypoll results, emphasizing the necessity of collective strength.

“Assam’s opposition must heed the lessons from today’s bypolls,” Gogoi stated, emphasizing that regional leadership and unity are critical for defeating the BJP. His remarks have ignited debates on opposition strategy and alliance dynamics in Assam.