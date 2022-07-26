Gaurav Gogoi Writes To Amit Shah To Disburse NDRF Funds For Assam

Congress leader from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding the release of funds for flood relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In a letter dated July 26, Gogoi wrote, “I am writing this letter with regard to the catastrophic floods ravaging Assam, and, immediate and long-term solution in reference thereto. Rising global temperature is increasing instances of flash floods in Assam affecting biodiversity as well as infrastructure.”

He wrote, “8% of land has been eroded since 1950 and erosion is still increasing due to heavy water flow, widening the Brahmaputra Around 3000 wetlands act as reservoirs for excess water in Assam, but encroachment and destruction of them have prevented the absorption of the overflow causing more floods Each day is a battle for survival in the state during monsoon.”

The son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav highlighted in the letter that Gujarat had received Rs 1,000 crores from the NDRF in advance during 2021-22 in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae, while Rs 600 crores were immediately released for relief work after floods in Madhya Pradesh.

Gogoi wrote in the letter, “The state of Assam is facing one of its worst floods this year, affecting more than 20 lakh people. Over 5 lakh children are affected, more than 60,000 residing in relief camps. Reports suggest massive loss of shelter, basic amenities and essentials. More than a 100 deaths are also recorded. In light of this grim reality, when we are paying in human lives every day, I urge you to visit the state and announce financial aid for the affected.”