Gaurav Gogoi Writes to S. Jaishankar, Demands Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi has written to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, seeking a formal investigation and clarification regarding the tragic death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg during the North East India Festival 2025 in Singapore on 19 September.

In his letter, Gogoi referred to a statement made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state Assembly on 24 November, where the CM indicated that findings from the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team suggest that Garg’s death “was a murder” allegedly planned and executed by a group of individuals, with multiple accused now booked.

Gogoi highlighted that one of the accused in the ongoing investigation had direct links to the organisation of the festival in Singapore.

The accused reportedly ran an organisation that had received substantial payments from the Ministry of External Affairs over several years for organising cultural events, raising concerns about the nature of the Ministry’s association with the individual.

The APCC chief further criticised reports indicating that the North East India Festival continued on 19–21 September, despite Garg’s death, describing it as “deeply troubling” and asserting that it would have been prudent to cancel or postpone the festival.

Gogoi urged the Ministry of External Affairs to issue a statement regarding the Chief Minister’s claims and clarify its engagement with the accused.

He emphasised that, given the festival was an official Government of India event coordinated by the Ministry and the High Commission of India in Singapore, it is crucial for the public and Garg’s family to receive transparency and justice.