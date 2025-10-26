Gauripur Petrol Pump Faces Uproar After Petrol Allegedly Mixed with Water

Tensions escalated at the Nayara Energy Mahabir Automobiles petrol pump in Moterjhar, Gauripur, on Friday evening after allegations surfaced that petrol was being sold mixed with water.

According to reports, the incident began when the owner of a motorcycle (AS17J 1970) refuelled at the pump. Shortly after leaving, the bike stalled. Upon taking the motorcycle to a garage, petrol mixed with water was reportedly discovered in the fuel tank. The rider then returned to the petrol pump with the contaminated fuel, triggering a heated situation.

Following the incident, police and a supply department team rushed to the pump to manage the situation. The Dhubri Supply Department collected samples of the petrol for testing. It remains to be confirmed whether water was present in the fuel.

This is not the first complaint against this pump. Residents report that the Nayara Energy Mahabir Automobiles pump, established along the National Highway near Moterjhar two years ago, has faced multiple allegations of irregularities. The petrol pump is reportedly in a dilapidated and incomplete state, raising concerns about oversight and regulatory action.

Authorities are now closely monitoring the situation, and the steps taken by the supply department in response to these repeated complaints will be closely watched by locals.

