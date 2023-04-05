3 Killed, 2 Injured in Road Mishap in Assam’s Goalpara

At least three people were killed on the spot while a child and a woman sustained grievous injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling met with a deadly road accident in Assam’s Goalpara district during the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Dudhnoi where a speedy Kwid car hit a truck from behind.

The truck was heading towards Goalpara from Guwahati when the Kwid car at high speed hit the truck from behind. As a result, the vehicle was shattered and three people including the driver were killed on the spot while two others were severely injured.

The police reached the spot and recovered the injured woman and a child in critical condition. They were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention, however, they were later referred to Guwahati Hospital for advanced treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam, Nur Islam, Biki Baishya and the injured were Kalema Khatun and Muktar Hussain.

The police informed that they were en route to Mankachar from Guwahati to attend the last rites of a relative.

On April 3, a road accident had occurred in Kacharipara in Assam’s Hatsingimara, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The accident took place when the bike on which the victims were riding lost control and hit the roadside.