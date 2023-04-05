3 Killed, 2 Injured in Road Mishap in Assam’s Goalpara

At least three people were killed on the spot while a child and a woman sustained grievous injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling met with a deadly road accident in Assam’s Goalpara district during the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to sources, the incident was reported in Dudhnoi where a speedy Kwid car hit a truck from behind.
The truck was heading towards Goalpara from Guwahati when the Kwid car at high speed hit the truck from behind. As a result, the vehicle was shattered and three people including the driver were killed on the spot while two others were severely injured.
The police reached the spot and recovered the injured woman and a child in critical condition. They were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention, however, they were later referred to Guwahati Hospital for advanced treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam, Nur Islam, Biki Baishya and the injured were Kalema Khatun and Muktar Hussain.
The police informed that they were en route to Mankachar from Guwahati to attend the last rites of a relative.
On April 3, a road accident had occurred in Kacharipara in Assam’s Hatsingimara, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The accident took place when the bike on which the victims were riding lost control and hit the roadside.
The deceased was identified as Qaim Ali, a resident of Fakirpara Village of Sukchar. Miraul Islam, another youth who was riding with Qaim Ali, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Goalpara for further treatment.
According to sources, the bike was travelling at a high speed and lost control while trying to avoid a pathole on the road. The impact of the incident was so severe that the bike was completely damaged.
Police officials arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. They collected evidence and also recorded statements from the witnesses to ascertain the cause of the accident. The police had registered a case in this regard and are conducting further investigations.
The incident had caused shock and grief among the villagers, who expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.