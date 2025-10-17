Armed Naga Militants Attempt Abduction in Assam's Golaghat

In a shocking incident on Thursday afternoon, a group of armed Naga militants attempted to abduct a local youth at No. 1 Durga Puja site in Golaghat's Chungajan, B-sector, near the Assam–Nagaland border.

According to reports, around 2 PM, the group arrived in a blue Wagon R and forcibly entered the shop of Pachang Lama, a local resident and shop owner. The assailants threatened him with a pistol and tried to abduct him on the spot. During the attempt, Lama sustained serious injuries after being shot in the leg.

Authorities and police personnel arrived promptly at the scene, securing the area and beginning an investigation into the brazen daylight attack.

Local residents expressed shock over the incident, highlighting rising concerns about cross-border militant activity in the region.