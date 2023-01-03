Assam: Civilian Hit By Ajanta Neog's Convoy, Injured

A security escort vehicle of Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog’s convoy hit a two-wheeler injuring the rider in Kaziranga on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Hatikhuli near Kaziranga in the Golaghat district of Assam. A vehicle of her convoy hit a scooty from behind causing the accident.

The rider of the scooty has reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident. Having caused the incident, the vehicle fled from the scene, bystanders informed.

The victim has been identified as Soneswar Sonowal.

However, it has come to the fore that Finance Minister Ajanta Neog was not in the convoy at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Kohora Police in assistance Bokakhat Police intercepted the vehicle causing the accident at Bokakhat. Further details in this regard are awaited.

The victim has been transferred to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. Moreover, locals expressed dissatisfaction at a minister's vehicle causing an accident and fleeling from the scene.

Earlier in May, 2022, a convoy vehicle of Assam Minister Atul Bora met with an accident in Hojai district on Thursday morning.