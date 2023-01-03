Assam: Civilian Hit By Ajanta Neog's Convoy, Injured

A security escort vehicle of Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog’s convoy hit a two-wheeler injuring the rider in Kaziranga on Tuesday.
According to reports, the incident took place at Hatikhuli near Kaziranga in the Golaghat district of Assam. A vehicle of her convoy hit a scooty from behind causing the accident.
The rider of the scooty has reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident. Having caused the incident, the vehicle fled from the scene, bystanders informed.
The victim has been identified as Soneswar Sonowal.
However, it has come to the fore that Finance Minister Ajanta Neog was not in the convoy at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, Kohora Police in assistance Bokakhat Police intercepted the vehicle causing the accident at Bokakhat. Further details in this regard are awaited.
The victim has been transferred to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. Moreover, locals expressed dissatisfaction at a minister's vehicle causing an accident and fleeling from the scene.
Earlier in May, 2022, a convoy vehicle of Assam Minister Atul Bora met with an accident in Hojai district on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred at NH-54 in Barbaha area when the convoy vehicle, a Bolero, tried to overtake an Army vehicle but instead collided with it.
The driver of the vehicle has been injured in the accident and is said to be in critical condition.
Bora along with his convoy was enroute Hojai to take stock of the flood situation there when the accident occurred.
It may be noted that a policeman was killed and three others were injured after being hit by BTR Chief Pramod Boro’s convoy in Assam’s Rangia in April, 2022.
According to reports, the accident took place in 11th mile of Rangia while enroute from Tamulpur. The escort vehicle reportedly lost control and fell into a ditch.
The deceased policeman was identified as Raju Kalita, while the other three, critically injured in the accident were identified as Brojen Rajbongshi, Utpal Patgiri and Prakash Boro. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.