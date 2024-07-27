Dergaon College Student Files FIR Against Dibrugarh University

An FIR has been filed against Dibrugarh University by a Dergaon student over alleged discrepancies in the declaration of results for backlog examinations.
The student, Banisha Madhukailya, enrolled under the Economics Department at Dergaon Kamal Dowerah College which is affiliated with Dibrugarh University, recently appeared for exams to clear backlogs in her second and third semesters and her sixth semester finals.
The results for the exams were released a few days ago and when the student checked it online, she found that she had cleared her backlogs. However, the physical mark sheet that she collected from her college showed that she had not cleared the exams.
Madhukailya said, "I appeared for sixth-semester finals and second and third-semester backlogs. When I checked the results online, it showed that I had cleared all the subjects along with the CGPA. Later when the physical mark sheet arrived at our college, I went and collected it."
"However, the mark sheet showed that I did not clear two subjects and declared that I failed. I approached the college officials and the principal, who asked me to take the matter to the university," she said.
After she approached the university, she was allegedly told that it was her fault and she was trying to commit fraud here. "They did not take any steps and turned on me, calling me a fraud. They also called my college and told the authorities that I was trying to cheat after which I did not get any help from my college as well," Madhukailya said.
Moreover, she said that the authorities at Dibrugarh University told her to wait for some time. When she tried to access her results on her phone, it initially showed that there were no records of her. Later, an updated sheet was uploaded on the portal which showed she had failed.
The student said, "They told me to wait for two hours. When I checked the results on my phone then, it showed there were no records. I told them and they did something on their systems and asked me to check again. This time, the mark sheet showed that I had failed. I have screenshots of the earlier mark sheet that was uploaded online which shows that I have cleared the subjects."
The student's father said that her girl should not have to go through this kind of harassment. "No one should go through this. We never thought that something like this could happen. The college is very close to my heart, that is why I enrolled my girl there. Unfortunately, in the closing stages of her college time, she has had to face this," he said.
The father said, "I understand that sometimes some technical issues happen, however, how they treated my girl, it upset met. It shows that they have no empathy for the students. Left without any options, I have filed an FIR today."
He said that an FIR had been filed at Dergaon Police Station against the controller of examination of Dibrugarh University. The family is weighing its options and is looking to write to the Chief Minister and Education Minister on the matter.
"I am a hundred per cent sure there is some wrongdoing here and the university has tried to save itself. My daughter's education has been seriously hampered," said an angry father.