Encroachment Fear Grips Assam Villagers Near Nambor Reserved Forest

Tensions are once again simmering along the Assam–Nagaland border, particularly after the recent eviction drives in the Uriamghat area of Sarupathar. Locals allege that groups from Nagaland have intensified their encroachment into the southern part of the Nambor Reserved Forest.

Villagers in Rajapukhuri No. 1 and No. 2, under Madhyampur Panchayat, claim that Naga groups have been asserting ownership over their land. The areas are home to Assamese, Adivasi, and several other indigenous communities who now fear for their safety and rights.

Speaking to reporters, a resident said, “They come here and threaten us. They say that only because they have allowed us, we are able to live here. They also demand that we must follow their rules if we want to continue staying.”

She further recalled the words of her forefathers: “Our ancestors cut down forests, shed blood, sweat, and tears to build our lives on this land. If the Nagas were the original people of this land, then why are they trying to encroach now, especially after the eviction of the Miya settlers?”

According to villagers, the situation has worsened in recent weeks. They allege that Naga groups are attempting to force locals into farming agreements, demanding a share of crops, and even collecting “taxes” from shops in the Rajapukhuri area. Frequent intrusions into Assamese villages, both in broad daylight and at night, have also been reported.

Residents pointed out that many of the troublemakers hail from Hukai Basti in Nagaland. Since the eviction drives, these incidents have increased significantly, leaving the people of Rajapukhuri in deep anxiety and fear of further aggression.

