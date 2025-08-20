Mystery Of Dashami Duarah Case: Citizens Demand CBI enquiry On Police Failure

The Tai Ahom Students' Union held a citizens’ meeting (Nagarik Sabha) in Golaghat today to discuss the death of Dashami Duarah, a Class IV Forest Department employee, whose body was found hanging at 6 a.m. on August 8 in the verandah of her quarters at Kaziranga. The union raised serious concerns over the police’s handling of the case and demanded a proper investigation.

The union alleged that Dashami’s death was not a suicide but a possible homicide. They claimed that the police had failed to conduct a thorough investigation, with crucial evidence either destroyed or collected ten days after the incident. “The curtain used in the hanging was burned, and the police have only focused on her mobile phone instead of properly investigating the case,” said a member of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union.

The union emphasized that Dashami, an educated and promising young woman from a poor family, had no apparent reason to take her own life. They linked a senior Forest Department officer, the DFO, to the case, raising further questions about possible negligence or complicity.

Unanswered Questions Deepen the Mystery Behind Dashami’s Death

In relation to the case, the Students’ Union and the organisations of the advocates has raised several questions: Why was Dashami Duwar’s room changed at the end of March? How could she have committed suicide despite the campus having packed security, CCTV coverage, and 4–5 homeguards on duty? Who was the officer that had a quarrel with Dashami, and which homeguard allegedly threatened her?

Dashami’s family has also questioned why the post-mortem report shows 4 p.m. when her body reached Athkhelia, Ghiladhari, Golaghat at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Krishnakanta Das reportedly prepared the report at 4 p.m.

The orginasitions alleged that the police have only collected Dashami’s mobile as evidence and have not disclosed any other items or the basis of their investigation. They claimed the case is being misrepresented as a “love affair,” while crucial questions remain unanswered.

The union further pointed out that the DFO, allegedly connected to the case, is still on leave despite the gravity of the matter. They urged the Assam Chief Minister and the police to ensure a proper investigation and to question the DFO in connection with the case.

The organisations accused the police of attempting to frame the case as a “love affair” angle rather than uncovering the truth. They also alleged that Investigating Officer (IO) Chayanika Kakati secretly collected evidence from the crime scene, bypassing official procedures. “When we tried to file an FIR immediately after Dashami’s body was found, the officer declared it a suicide without even conducting a proper investigation or post-mortem,” said a member of the students union.

The Nagarik Sabha concluded with a demand for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Assam CM to intervene to uncover the truth. The union warned that they would launch protests if the authorities failed to conduct a transparent and comprehensive probe.

