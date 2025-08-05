Open Drain Turns Death Trap in Assam's Khumtai, Locals Slam Govt Apathy

A half-constructed drain lying open for the past three months in the heart of Khumtai’s bustling Bagaan Chariali area has become a serious hazard for locals, traders, and daily commuters. Built along a narrow roadside stretch, the uncovered drain has already caused multiple injuries—and residents fear that it’s only a matter of time before it claims a life.

The project, reportedly undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, now stands abandoned, with twisted iron rods jutting out dangerously and a flimsy wooden plank placed precariously for people to cross over.

“This has turned into a death trap,” said one local shopkeeper. “I’ve been running my shop here for years. It’s been three months since the work began—and stopped after just one day. Not only my shop, but several others are affected. The road is narrow, and this open drain right in front of our shops makes it extremely dangerous to walk. We’ve tried reaching out to the authorities, but no one listens. There have already been several minor accidents. If someone falls on those rods, they could die.”

Another resident echoed the growing frustration: “Just look at this. They dug up the drain and left it like this. We have pleaded with the officials to finish the work, but they didn’t even bother to respond. You can see how the rods are sticking out. What if someone falls and dies? They don’t even answer their phones now. We’re just asking them—please, complete the work before it’s too late.”

Despite repeated appeals from the locals, the departments concerned have shown little interest in completing the work or addressing the public safety threat. The drain lies open in the middle of one of the area’s busiest commercial zones, directly in front of shops and eateries, severely affecting both footfall and business.

Local residents and traders are now demanding immediate action to finish the work and cover the drain, warning that any further delay could have fatal consequences. The open drain not only obstructs daily life but now stands as a symbol of administrative neglect in the face of rising public concern.

“It’s not just about inconvenience anymore,” said another shop owner. “It’s about basic safety and human lives.”

As the monsoon continues, locals fear that rainwater could make the situation even more dangerous. With no barriers, signage, or proper cover, this drain in Bagaan Chariali is a tragedy waiting to happen.

Will the authorities act before another accident forces their hand?