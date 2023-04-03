Assam Police Vehicle Hits E-Rickshaw in Golaghat, 2 Injured

At least two people sustained severe injuries after the e-rickshaw on which they were travelling was hit by a police vehicle in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Mission road when the police vehicle hit the e-rickshaw and dragged it for a few metres.

In this road accident, two people sustained grievous injuries who were travelling on the e-rickshaw that met with the mishap.

The two injured have been identified as Rahul Mesh and Sanjay Bhuyan who were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, Rahul was then referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment.

The locals alleged that the driver was driving the police vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Last year, a massive road accident took place at Bhetapara Chariali in Guwahati which involved a police vehicle.

The accident took place near the Bhetapara Bridge.

According to reports, a police escort vehicle which was coming in at great speed had rammed into a divider causing the accident.