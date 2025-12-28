"Government Must Act on Our Demands or Face Escalated Protests," Warns ATSU

The All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) organised a massive torchlight procession in Nelli, Jagiroad, on Sunday, pressing the government to urgently address a host of long-standing demands concerning the Tiwa community and regional governance.

The students demanded full autonomous powers for the Tiwa Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the eviction of illegal settlers across Tribal Belt blocks, halting what they termed a conspiracy to build an Indian Air Force arms depot in Gova, and the cancellation of the proposed Jagiroad township project, among several other demands.

The procession energised the entire Nelli area, with participants raising strong anti-government slogans, carrying torches, and warning that failure to meet their demands could result in a more intensified movement in the near future.

Hundreds of protesters actively took part in the demonstration, which covered nearly five kilometres, highlighting both the scale and seriousness of the agitation, as well as the determination of the Tiwa student community to have their demands addressed.

Biman Pratim Masrong, Acting President of ATSU, and Pramod Sagra, Acting General Secretary, led the event and reiterated the union’s urgent call for immediate government action to resolve the issues raised during the procession.

