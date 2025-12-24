"Grant ST Status Before Polls or Lose Votes", Student Body Warns Assam Govt

The Central Assam All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statement that Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities would be granted only after the upcoming elections, accusing the government of betraying the aspirations of indigenous people.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at Raha on Wednesday, the organisation’s president Paresh Deka and general secretary Ritul Rajbongshi said the Chief Minister’s remarks have caused deep resentment among the six communities that have been demanding ST recognition for years. They questioned why the government, despite being in power for a long period, is unable to fulfil the long-pending demand before the elections.

The leaders challenged the Chief Minister to clearly state which political party or organisation is preventing the government from granting ST status to the Tai Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tea Tribes communities. They alleged that repeated assurances without concrete action amount to misleading the people.

Warning of political consequences, the students’ body said that if the Koch Rajbongshi community is not granted ST status before the elections, they would reject the BJP in the upcoming polls. They urged the government to stop what they described as evasive statements and act decisively to protect indigenous rights.

“When the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power, Prime Minister Modi had promised that Scheduled Tribe status would be granted to six communities in Assam. In 2019, a Bill was also introduced in the Rajya Sabha, but it was later withdrawn and no further discussion took place on the matter," Paresh Deka said.

“It is deeply disappointing for the people of Assam that during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, Scheduled Tribe status has been granted to 117 communities across the country, yet Assam was completely excluded. Not a single community from Assam received ST recognition, which is extremely unfortunate,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing unrest in Karbi Anglong, the organisation said it stands with the Karbi people in their struggle to protect land and identity. It alleged that migrants are increasingly asserting control over indigenous land and warned that if corrective measures are not taken, indigenous communities across Assam could face a serious threat to their existence.

The students’ union further demanded immediate steps such as granting ST status to the six communities and implementing protective measures like the Inner Line Permit system to safeguard indigenous land and identity. They cautioned that the movement would continue and intensify if the government fails to address these concerns.

The reaction comes a day after the Chief Minister said that the government remains committed to granting ST status to the six communities, but only after following due process and completing the exercise after the elections, citing the need for fairness and proper resolution.

Also Read: "ST Status to Six Communities Will Not Happen Before Elections": CM Himanta Biswa Sarma