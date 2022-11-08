MHA Completes Mother Tongue Survey Project of 576 Languages

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has successfully completed its Mother Tongue Survey of India (MTSI) project with field videography of 576 languages and dialects across the country.

Currently, the report mentions, the video-graphed speech data of Mother Tongues are going to be uploaded on National Informatics Centre (NIC) server for archiving purposes.

Organisations such as NIC and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) are rendering their exemplary services in documenting and preserving the linguistic data of surveyed Mother Tongues in audio-video files, read the report.

In order to preserve and analyze the original flavour of each "indigenous Mother Tongue", the report also states it has been planned to set up a webarchive at the NIC.

"For this purpose, proper editing in arranging the linguistic data by the in-house linguists is under process," the report said.

Besides, the report said, the volume on Linguistic Survey of India (LSI) Jharkhand is finalized and LSI Himachal Pradesh is nearing completion.

"However, the field work of LSI Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh is going on."

The LSI is a regular research activity in ORG&CCI since the 6th five year plan.

Detailing about the upcoming census, which is still on hold since Covid-19 pandemic fear affected people across the country, several new initiatives have been taken for facilitating smooth conduct of the mega exercise, including use of the advanced geospatial technology.