MHA Rejects Licenses Of 466 Institutions Under FCRA Since 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that it had rejected the licenses of 466 institutions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) since 2020.
Responding to Congress leader Suresh Kodikunnil’s query, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai informed the Lower house about the ministry’s decision.
Rai said, “A total of 466 renewal applications refused under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) since 2020,” when he was asked about the details of the institutions that were refused the renewal of registration, reported ANI.
Sheding further light, the minister said that the number of renewal applications refused in 2020 was 100.
In 2021, the number of institutions who were refused a renewal rose to 341, Rai said, adding that a total of 25 licenses have been refused as of March 21, this year.
Explaining the reason behind the ministry’s decision of the rejections, Rai said, “The refusal of these applications was due to not fulfiling the eligibility criteria in accordance with the provisions of the FCRA, 2010 and rules made there under.”
Asked whether the government intended to review the registration guidelines, he said that there was no such proposal yet.