MHA Rejects Licenses Of 466 Institutions Under FCRA Since 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that it had rejected the licenses of 466 institutions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) since 2020.

Responding to Congress leader Suresh Kodikunnil’s query, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai informed the Lower house about the ministry’s decision.

Rai said, “A total of 466 renewal applications refused under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) since 2020,” when he was asked about the details of the institutions that were refused the renewal of registration, reported ANI.

Sheding further light, the minister said that the number of renewal applications refused in 2020 was 100.