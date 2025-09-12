Grand Celebration of Madhabdev Tithi Marks Devotion and Culture Across Assam

Devotees across Assam celebrated the auspicious Madhabdev Tithi today with grand religious fervor, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahapurush Madhabdev, one of the foremost disciples of Jagatguru Srimanta Sankardev and a key proponent of the Neo-Vaishnavite movement.

In Barpeta Satra, the occasion was observed as a Kirtan Mahotsav, drawing thousands of devotees from across the region. From early morning, the Satra was abuzz with the melodious chants of Krishna Naam and Hari Naam, filling the spiritual town with devotion and piety. Devotees thronged the Satra to offer prayers and participate in traditional recitations, ensuring that the celebration remained deeply rooted in faith and cultural tradition.

The festival also included regular recitations (Naam Prasang), devotional music, traditional dances, and Oja-Pali performances, adhering strictly to the time-honored rituals that define the Barpeta Satra. In the evening, ceremonial Ghosha Kirtan and Vyas Kirtan are scheduled, complemented by a vibrant cultural procession.

Barpeta Satra’s celebrations were synchronized with similar events across Majuli, where Madhabdev Tithi is being observed in over 33 satras and 400 Naamghars. From dawn to afternoon, devotees will engage in continuous Kirtan sessions, with the sacred sound of Hari Naam resonating across the Satra landscapes. Majuli’s satras will celebrate the Tithi for over four days, featuring charitable feasts, traditional performances, and uninterrupted devotional music.

Historically, Madhabdev, born in 1489 at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district, dedicated his life to propagating Srimanta Sankardev’s teachings, leaving an indelible mark on Assamese literature, culture, and spirituality. Known for composing the Barkuri Borgeet, Madhabdev’s contributions continue to influence Assamese society, emphasizing devotion, simplicity, and social harmony.

From the early hours, the spiritual atmosphere across Assam’s satras and Naamghars was alive with the resonance of Krishna and Hari Naam, devotional songs, and recitations honoring Madhabdev’s teachings. Centuries-old traditions, such as the lighting of lamps at historical Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar, continue to symbolize the enduring legacy of faith and devotion inspired by Srimanta Sankardev and Mahapurush Madhabdev.