GST Crackdown: Brothers Held for Rupees 12 Crore Tax Evasion

In a significant crackdown by the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, two businessmen, Vinay Agarwala and Ujjwal Kumar Agarwala, have been arrested for allegedly evading taxes worth 12 crore.

The brothers are accused of carrying out massive tax evasion through fake GST invoices, which they provided to the department.

About a week ago, a raid was conducted against Ujjwal Agarwala in Makum, Tinsukia, following which he went absconding from then.

With the help of he police officials today, the GST Department arrested Ujjwal Agarwala in Guwahati, Beltola, where he was hiding.

A group of 10 people from the department of GST conducted the raid in Beltola's Ankur Path.

In Tinsukia, a fake firm named B.K. Enterprises were operating, buying and selling through fraudulent invoices.

Simultaneously, his brother Vinay Agarwala was also taken into custody by the department from Ulubari

Vinay Kumar Agarwala, accused of tax evasion, was summoned to appear in court on October 3.

