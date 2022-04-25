Jignesh Mevani Rearrested After Being Granted Bail

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Monday rearrested in Assam for assaulting officials right after being granted bail in another case.
Mevani had been granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in the case related to a tweet of his against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty had granted him bail with various conditions.
After the hearing, Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar Jail. His lawyers said that they were on to the formalities related to the bail bond.
Notably, Mevani had been arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat following an FIR against him which was lodged in the Kokrajhar Police Station over a tweet of his which said that PM Modi “considered Godse as God”.
Meanwhile, following his bail Mevani said that his arrest was "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)".
"It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me," Mr Mevani told reporters.
Mevani was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand and was remanded to three days of police custody by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate on April 21.
BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey, in his complaint, alleged that Mevani’s tweets are are "likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community".
He said that Mevani has been "trying to divide people by his posts and always speaks negatively about Prime Minister Modi".
"We are lucky to have Modi ji as our Prime Minister and Mevani is trying to link his name with the recent (incidents of) violence. Is Prime Minister Modi responsible for that? He says Godse is Prime Minister Modi's God, what proof does he have?" he said.