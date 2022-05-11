Guwahati: Abhishek Banerjee Apologizes to Journalists Misbehaved by his Security

National General Secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee apologized to journalists in Guwahati who have been misbehaved by his security personnel at ITA Machkhowa during a party meeting on Wednesday.

The General Secretary apologized to the journalists after the meeting saying that he was aware of the incident very lately.

Notably, the security personnel of Banerjee allegedly ‘misbehaved’ with a section of journalists at Guwahati in Assam.

This incident was reported from ITA auditorium at Machkhowa.

Banerjee is in Guwahati to inaugurate an office of the party in the capital city of Assam.

A section of journalists, who were at the ITA auditorium in Guwahati, Assam alleged that they were ‘misbehaved’ by the security personnel, who accompanied TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee from West Bengal.

A Guwahati-based journalist, who was present at the ITA auditorium, claimed that the security personnel told the scribes to “wait and see after three years”.

Notably, Assam will go to assembly elections next in 2026.

However, sources claimed that a certain section of journalists “created unnecessary hue and cry as checking at the entry gate of ITA auditorium is mandatory, especially when a senior political leader is at the venue”.