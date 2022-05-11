PM Modi Hails Former PM Vajpayee, Scientists Behind Pokhran Tests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the scientists for the efforts in making the Pokhran tests in 1998 successful.

Sharing a video clip of the Pokhran tests on national technology day, PM Modi remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership the tests were undertaken.

The PM tweeted, “Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship.”