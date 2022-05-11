National

PM Modi Hails Former PM Vajpayee, Scientists Behind Pokhran Tests

Sharing a video clip of the Pokhran tests on national technology day, PM Modi remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership the tests were undertaken.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered those behind Pokhran tests on national technology day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the scientists for the efforts in making the Pokhran tests in 1998 successful.

The PM tweeted, “Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship.”

It may be noted that India had conducted Pokhran-II, a series of five nuclear explosions in May 1998 at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.

National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of the Pokhran-II tests.

