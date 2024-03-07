Hailakandi MLA Alleges Mizo Encroachment On Assam Side

Locals of Assam's Hailakandi district's Gaglachera grant village located in Lala subdivision alleged police inaction over the serious issue of inter-state border breach, the local legislator told reporters on Thursday.
Tensions flared along the Assam-Mizoram border region in the Gaglachera village as the locals on the Assam side alleged that Mizo citizens had breached the inter-state borders and constructed houses in areas coming under Assam's jurisdiction.
Local MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party, Suzam Uddin Laskar, representing the Katlicherra constituency in Hailakandi brought forward the concerns of the people.
He said that the locals have complained that the police have also not taken notice of the matter even after repeated intimations.
However, no incidents of violent outbursts have been reported in the region as of now. Assam, which shares borders with neighbouring northeastern states, has been embroiled in border-related disputes several instances in the past.
The Hailakandi district in Assam, which falls in the Barak Valley region, that is, the southern part of the state, shares a border with Mizoram stretching up to 76 kilometers.
In January this year, to resolve border issues with neighboring Assam, the Mizoram Government constituted a border committee to look into the issues, reports said.
The committee comprised of Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga as chairman, forest minister Lalthansanga as vice chairman, and home secretary H Lalengmawia as member secretary, reports added.
Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km-long border. The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.