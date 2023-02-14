Assam: 6 Held in Suspected Moral Policing Case in Hailakandi

The prime accused and five others have been arrested on Tuesday in a suspected moral policing case in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

According to sources, the incident took place in Ramnathpur where the accused tortured a minor boy on suspicion of being a thief.

A video of the accused torturing the minor boy also surfaced on social media platform based on which the five accused were apprehended by the police.

The orime accused has been identified as Nizam Uddin Borbhuyan and the other five accused have been identified as Abdul Manaf Mazumdar, Aftabuddin Choudhury, Amir Uddin Mazumdar, Badar Uddin Choudhury and Abdul Mazumdar.

Meanwhile, police also conducted a search operation at the residence of the prime accused Nizam in which huge quantities of illicit drugs were recovered.