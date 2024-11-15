Assam: Excise Constable Arrested Over Assault on Cops During Raid

An excise constable has been arrested in connection to an assault on police personnel in Assam’s Hailakandi district, sources said on Friday.

The constable has been identified as Ajay Nunia. According to sources, a group of individuals launched an attack on the police personnel in the Koya Tea Garden area of Hailakandi on the night of Diwali.

The police were conducting a raid at a gambling den in the area when they were attacked by a group of individuals. Reportedly, seven police officers were severely injured in the assault.

Ajay Nunia has been apprehended for leading the attack, sources said. Additionally, two other suspects identified as Dudh Nath Kalwar and Motilal Dushad have also been arrested in connection with the incident.