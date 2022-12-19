Assam: Menacing Stunts Land 5 Hailakandi Biker Gang Members In Jail

As many as five members of a local biker gang in Assam’s Hailakandi were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly performed dangerous bike stunts.

According to reports, the members of the biker gang were found performing dangerous stunts on a busy patch of the national highway, soon after which they were taken into custody by the police.

Officials identified those apprehended in connection with the matter as Noor Amin Laskar, Faqrul Islam Laskar, Abdur Rahman Laskar, Abdul Aziz and Iqbal Hussain Mazumdar.

Police said that the gang performed dangerous stunts, of which they took videos and posted on various social media sites. They regularly caused harassment to the general public in the region with their stunts, added officials.

Talking to reporters after their arrest, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta said, "Their stunts often result in injuries to themselves, while they also injure passersby. Taking notice of their social media posts, yesterday we arrested five members of the biker gang."

He said, "After taking them in, we provided counselling to them and warned them against repeating their acts. We have also told them to take down their social media posts and refrain from posting such content on social media again."

"We also informed their parents and talked to them. We have told the parents to keep a check on their children to keep track of what they do after they are handed motor bikes at young ages," added SP Mahanta.