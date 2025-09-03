Hailakandi: AJYCP Protests Orunodoi 3.0 Irregularities, Demands List Correction

A large-scale protest took place in Hailakandi today over alleged irregularities in the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme. Hundreds of local residents gathered with the intention of staging a sit-in at the District Commissioner’s office.

The demonstration was organised by the Hailakandi unit of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), drawing participation from men and women, including beneficiaries of the previous Orunodoi scheme. Protesters claimed that several names from earlier beneficiary lists had been inexplicably removed from the current roster, which they described as a serious injustice.

Speaking to the media, an AJYCP member said that many deserving and economically disadvantaged individuals were being excluded from receiving benefits. “Instead, individuals who are employed are receiving grants under the scheme. This is completely unacceptable. We urge the authorities responsible to correct the list. Within a month, we will review it again to ensure that the poor and needy are receiving the support they deserve. If not, we will organise a large-scale protest,” the member added.

As the protesters attempted to move toward the District Commissioner’s office, police intervened to prevent them. Despite the restrictions, demonstrators expressed their anger with loud slogans.

The protesters further warned that if the discrepancies in the beneficiary list were not addressed promptly, they would escalate the agitation into a wider district-level movement.

