AIUDF Chief Ajmal Challenges CM Sarma Over 'Miya' Remarks; Vows to Lodge FIR

Ajmal criticizing CM Sarma over 'Miya' comments said, "No need to do so much Miya Miya. I challenge you, if the Miya community doesn't exist in Guwahati, you wont be able to eat food for three days. All your constructions will stop. Where do your vegetables come from? You must be wondering that you will clear out Guwahati of Miyas within three days. Not three years but even in 300 years you won't be able to clear out Guwahati of Miyas".