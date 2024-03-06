AIUDF Chief Ajmal Challenges CM Sarma Over 'Miya' Remarks; Vows to Lodge FIR

In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks on the "Miya" group, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal while addressing a public gathering in Rupahihat, Assam on Tuesday remarked that no matter how hard the government tries, but the CM cannot vacate Miyas from Guwahati even in 300 years.
Ajmal criticizing CM Sarma over 'Miya' comments said, "No need to do so much Miya Miya. I challenge you, if the Miya community doesn't exist in Guwahati, you wont be able to eat food for three days. All your constructions will stop. Where do your vegetables come from? You must be wondering that you will clear out Guwahati of Miyas within three days. Not three years but even in 300 years you won't be able to clear out Guwahati of Miyas".
Further attacking the Chief Minister of Assam over the marriage of young girls in Muslim community, Ajmal challenged Sarma stating that he will leave politics altogether if Sarma is able to give proof of 8-year-old girls from the Muslim community being married off.
“I challenge that I will give up politics if he can point out at least one such case. We will lodge an FIR against him before the Lok Sabha elections," Ajmal said.
Ajmal expressed his confidence that the AIUDF would win all three of the Lok Sabha seats in which they are fielding candidates for the upcoming elections. He also mentioned that the Congress is scared about losing the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which is why they haven't decided on a candidate yet.
"The AIUDF has fielded three constituencies and the remaining 11 constituencies have been given to the BJP by the Congress which is working as the B team of the BJP. Before 2026, the Congress party will be finished from Assam", added Ajmal.
On February 26, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pledged in front of the assembly to outlaw child weddings in the state by the year 2026 and to refuse to permit any such unions while he is still alive. He had declared that the future of the defenseless Muslim youngsters would not be tampered with by the opposition (Congress and AIUDF).