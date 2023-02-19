Hailakandi: Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 1 Cr

Jamira Police in Assam’s Hailakandi seized a massive quantity of heroin worth crores, officials informed on Sunday.

As per reports, the consignment was seized at Hailakandi along the Assam-Mizoram state border during an anti-narcotics operation, Hailakandi Police said.

An anti-narcotics operation had been carried out based on specific inputs and a large quantity of heroin was seized during the operation, according to Hailakandi Police.

During the raid, Hailakandi Police also seized a vehicle involved in smuggling the drugs, officials informed.

The massive heroin seizure in Hailakandi was estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore, police further mentioned.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the miscreants involved in the smuggling bid escaped from the clutches of Hailakandi Police. Officials said that a search for them had been launched and assured that they will be caught in due time.

This comes after Hailakandi Police in Assam on February 17 carried out an anti-narcotics drive during which illicit substances worth around Rs 15 lakhs were seized.