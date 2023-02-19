Hailakandi: Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 1 Cr

Jamira Police in Assam’s Hailakandi seized a massive quantity of heroin worth crores, officials informed on Sunday.
As per reports, the consignment was seized at Hailakandi along the Assam-Mizoram state border during an anti-narcotics operation, Hailakandi Police said.
An anti-narcotics operation had been carried out based on specific inputs and a large quantity of heroin was seized during the operation, according to Hailakandi Police.
During the raid, Hailakandi Police also seized a vehicle involved in smuggling the drugs, officials informed.
The massive heroin seizure in Hailakandi was estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore, police further mentioned.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the miscreants involved in the smuggling bid escaped from the clutches of Hailakandi Police. Officials said that a search for them had been launched and assured that they will be caught in due time.
This comes after Hailakandi Police in Assam on February 17 carried out an anti-narcotics drive during which illicit substances worth around Rs 15 lakhs were seized.
As per information received, a large consignment of narcotic ‘Yaba tablets’ was seized by officials in Assam’s Hailakandi during the anti-narcotic drive.
Hailakandi Police informed that the consignment contained a total of 4,200 narcotic tablets that were seized by the officials during the operation.
Moreover, an auto-rickshaw along with two people suspected to be involved in the operation were also taken into custody by the police in Hailakandi on charges of smuggling.
Those arrested were identified by the police as Yuvraj Pandey and Jahid Hussain. They are thought to be residents of the area.
Meanwhile, Hailakandi Police also estimated the seized narcotic tablets to be worth around Rs 15 lakhs in the international drug markets.
A detailed investigation into the matter had been launched and the suspects will be dealt with in accordance to the law, assured Hailakandi Police.