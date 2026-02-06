Handique Girls’ College to honour Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty on March 8

Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati, will confer the 3rd Rajabala Das National Award on noted author and senior journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, President of the Press Club of India, in recognition of her significant contributions to society and journalism.

The award ceremony will be held on March 8, 2026, at the college premises, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the institution’s founder, late Rajabala Das.

As part of the event, the Rajabala Das Memorial Annual Lecture will be delivered by Prasanta Rajguru, eminent journalist, thinker, and Editor-in-Chief of Prag News.

Instituted in 2024, the Rajabala Das National Award is presented annually by Handique Girls’ College to individuals of national standing who have made outstanding contributions to society. The award comprises a citation, a specially crafted memento, and a cash prize of ₹50,000.

The award commemorates the legacy of Rajabala Das, the pioneering educationist who founded Handique Girls’ College in 1939 with just two students and played a transformative role in advancing women’s education in Assam. The award ceremony is held every year on March 8, marking her birthday.

The first Rajabala Das National Award was conferred on noted social worker Monisha Behal on March 8, 2024. In the same year, the memorial lecture was delivered by renowned journalist and author Sanjoy Hazarika on “Text and Context: Women, Gender and Safe Spaces in Assam and the North East Region.”

The second edition of the award, presented on March 8, 2025, honoured well-known social worker Junu Bora. The memorial lecture that year was delivered by distinguished scholar, author, and former Head of the English Department at Dibrugarh University, Professor Udayon Mishra, on “Women Empowerment: Illusion or Reality.”