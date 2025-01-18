Health Dept Official Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Goalpara

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Saturday, apprehended a government official in Goalpara district on bribery charges.

The tainted officer has been identified as Manoj Ghosh, a senior assistant employed at the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Goalpara.

According to sources, the Anti-Corruption Branch conducted a raid at the office and apprehended Ghosh while accepting the bribe money. He had reportedly accepted Rs 15,000 from the complainant for rectification of his designation in FinAssam portal.

Taking to platform ‘X, the anti-corruption department wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Manoj kr Ghosh, Sr. Asstt of O/O Jt. Director of Health Service, Goalpara just after he accepted bribe from the complainant for rectification of his designation in FinAssam portal.”